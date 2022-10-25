EWU Alumni Association Gives Lucky Student a $1,000 Scholarship

Home » EWU Alumni Association Gives Lucky Student a $1,000 Scholarship

EWU children’s studies major Alizabeth Ashton is usually busy with her job as a campus  community advisor and with her studies. But when she heard about the EWU Alumni Association’s Neighborfest Scholarship contest, she was not going to miss it.  

Ashton, a former Running Start student who is now a senior at Eastern, won the $1,000 Scholarship drawing, which was held at the end of September. 

Neighborfest is EWU’s largest community networking event. Each year this event hosts more than 150 different EWU and community groups who share information about their organizations and provide generous sponsorships. It is one of many fall events at Eastern that rely on sponsors to underwrite costs and provide prizes, like the scholarship. In addition to the Alumni Association’s generous scholarship donation, West Plains Roasters, Airway Heights Parks and Recreation, Vision Haus Optometry, League of Women Voters and Spokane Regional Domestic Violence Coalition all kicked in swag for prize drawings.

Alizabeth Ashton, a senior, won the $1,000 scholarship.

Two weeks later, for homecoming week, EWU alumnus and longtime benefactor Mark Nysether sponsored the Nate Jackson comedy performance. The show, which was held inside the PUB in the very room that was named to recognize his generosity, the Nysether Community Room, attracted nearly 450 students, faculty and staff. Thanks to Nysether’s generous gift, the event was free to all students.

Ashton’s Alumni Association’s Neighborfest Scholarship was funded through the EWU License Plate Program, where members of the community can purchase an Eastern license plate and show their eagle pride while supporting students. 

Ashton, from Rochester, Washington, won the scholarship by entering a contest that required  students to visit a minimum of nine Neighborfest participating organizations and having those groups put a  stamp in the students’  “Neighborfest Passport.” 

“I thought that was a really smart idea because, even though I am a returning student, I still found so many great resources that I didn’t know anything about until Neighborfest,” Ashton says. 

Ashton said winning the scholarship has helped  her to defray expenses related to her education here at Eastern. “This scholarship allows me to continue my education debt free, and hopefully graduate with no student debt.”  

When she graduates in the spring, Ashton says she plans to enroll in  a community college in her hometown, then come back to Eastern to get a Master of Arts in Children’s Studies. Her dream is to become a child life specialist and work in a children’s hospital.  

Ashton would like to thank the EWU Alumni Association, some of whom she has the pleasure of meeting at Neighborfest. “I knew I needed to stop by and say hi to them,” says Ashton. 

The feelings were mutual. Kelsey Hatch-Brecek, director of Alumni Relations, adds that Ashton “has this certain persona about her that is memorable and her spunky attitude, Eagle spirit and student leadership cannot be matched.” 

Congratulations Alizabeth! 

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

Campus Safety

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

Records & Registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

Need Tech Assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

EWU ACCESSIBILITY

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

Student Affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

University Housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

Register to Vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

FOLLOW US

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

Eastern Washington University

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2022 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University