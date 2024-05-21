EWU Hosting Robotics Fair

Eastern Washington University is hosting a Robotics Fair, where innovation meets ingenuity in the world of robotics, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Thursday, June 6 in the PUB’s Nysether Community Room.

The event, co-hosted by the Mechanical Engineering and Technology Department and the Entrepreneurship Center, is open to the public.

The fair will demonstrate senior students’ dedication and expertise as they unveil their capstone project:  a collaborative robot delicately honing knife blades with precision and efficiency, a testament to the transformative power of robotics in industry.

Students have engineered a diverse range of mobile robots, each with its own unique purpose and functionality. From predator and prey dynamics to entrepreneurial ventures, these projects span automated agriculture, grocery delivery, foreign object debris detection for airport runways, mine detection, and search and rescue applications.

The robots use various types of locomotion systems, including vibration motors, tracked and wheeled drivetrains, and quadrupedal walking. These projects build on EWU’s existing strengths in industrial robotics to expand into other areas of this fast-growing field.

Other activities and demonstrations will include a Battlebot competition hosted by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) club, a Build-a-Bot event hosted by EWU’s Ideation Lab where you can build your own mini-robot, and the ever-popular Dominator robot launcher.

Please RSVP by Monday, June 3 to ensure your place at the event.

