EWU Gallery of Art to Feature REMNANTS’ exhibition

The Eastern Washington University Gallery of Art is pleased to present the REMNANTS’ exhibition on March 17-April 21, 2022. This exhibition features site-specific installation, photography, and participatory sculpture work by Annie Cunningham and Jamin Kuhn. The artists will give a lecture at noon on Thursday, March 17 in the EWU Gallery of Art with a reception to follow. For those hoping to attend the lecture remotely, a Zoom option is available.

REMNANTS is a meditation on the power of the quotidian. Through our individual ways of collecting, we recognize the intimate value of everyday objects/materials. By recontextualizing the material, we call attention to the way we collaborate with our surroundings anew.

The EWU Gallery of Art is located in the Art Building situated in the center of the fine and performing arts complex. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The exhibit will be closed during spring break, March 23-27, 2022.

To learn more about the artists, visit Annie Cunningham’s website and the website for Jamin Kuhn.