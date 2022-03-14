EWU Gallery of Art to Feature REMNANTS’ exhibition

Home » EWU Gallery of Art to Feature REMNANTS’ exhibition

The Eastern Washington University Gallery of Art is pleased to present the REMNANTS’ exhibition on March 17-April 21, 2022. This exhibition features site-specific installation, photography, and participatory sculpture work by Annie Cunningham and Jamin Kuhn. The artists will give a lecture at noon on Thursday, March 17 in the EWU Gallery of Art with a reception to follow. For those hoping to attend the lecture remotely, a Zoom option is available.

REMNANTS is a meditation on the power of the quotidian. Through our individual ways of collecting, we recognize the intimate value of everyday objects/materials. By recontextualizing the material, we call attention to the way we collaborate with our surroundings anew.

The EWU Gallery of Art is located in the Art Building situated in the center of the fine and performing arts complex. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The exhibit will be closed during spring break, March 23-27, 2022. 

To learn more about the artists, visit Annie Cunningham’s website and the website for Jamin Kuhn.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

Campus Safety

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

Records & Registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

Need Tech Assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

EWU ACCESSIBILITY

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

Student Affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

University Housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

Register to Vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

FOLLOW US

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

Eastern Washington University

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2022 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University