EWU Board of Trustees to Meet on Feb. 23-24

The Eastern Washington University Board of Trustees will hold regular meetings from 1:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, and from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, on the Cheney Campus, Tawanka 215, or via Zoom.

Wednesday, Feb. 23 | 1:30- 7:30 p.m.

Virtual option link or call in by phone to 1.253.215.8782, Webinar ID: 920 0174 2556

Thursday, Feb. 24 | 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Virtual option link or call in by phone to 1.253.215.8782, Webinar ID: 945 7908 7300

The agenda can be found on the EWU Board of Trustees website.