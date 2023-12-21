E-Ship Faculty Fellows Lunch Announcement

Greetings Faculty Members:

I would like to invite you to lunch on Friday, January 5, at noon in CEB 105.

At this luncheon, we will have a roundtable discussion about various experiential learning methods, what is entrepreneurship in the classroom, what methods can we incorporate to increase the engagement and learning of our students, and to share the experiences of those who are currently engaged in the practice.

We will also celebrate the latest cohort of E-Ship Program Faculty Fellows in Experiential and Entrepreneurial Instruction. The Faculty Fellowship Program rewards faculty members who expand their methodology in the classroom to include experiential learning and discussions about entrepreneurial opportunities within their field of study.

Please come learn about the program, share your ideas and celebrate our new faculty fellows! RSVP by January 2 to entp-center@ewu.edu, as space is limited.

Philip Appel

Director of the E-Ship Center, Assistant Professor Mechanical Engineering