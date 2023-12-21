E-Ship Faculty Fellows Lunch Announcement

Greetings Faculty Members:

I would like to invite you to lunch on Friday, January 5, at noon in CEB 105.

At this luncheon, we will have a roundtable discussion about various experiential learning methods, what is entrepreneurship in the classroom, what methods can we incorporate to increase the engagement and learning of our students, and to share the experiences of those who are currently engaged in the practice.

We will also celebrate the latest cohort of E-Ship Program Faculty Fellows in Experiential and Entrepreneurial Instruction. The Faculty Fellowship Program rewards faculty members who expand their methodology in the classroom to include experiential learning and discussions about entrepreneurial opportunities within their field of study.

Please come learn about the program, share your ideas and celebrate our new faculty fellows!  RSVP by January 2 to entp-center@ewu.edu, as space is limited.

Philip Appel

Director of the E-Ship Center, Assistant Professor Mechanical Engineering

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2023 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University