CAHSS Upcoming Events

Black History Month: February 2023

Feb. 1 Black Owned Business Pop-Up Shop  PUB NCR at 1-3 p.m.

Feb. 2 | Food from the Diaspora-Jamaica – Monroe 205 at 3-4 p.m.

Feb. 6 | MLK Community Center food drive – First floor PUB at 10 a.m. 

Feb. 8 | Dr. Love: Living A Hip Hop & Abolitionist Life – Showalter Auditorium at 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Dr. Love: Faculty & Staff Workshop – Hargreaves Library at 1-3 p.m.

Feb. 13 | Terry Buffington born under Jim Crow – PUB NCR at Noon-1:30 p.m.

Feb. 16 | D9 Panel, co-hosted by EWU BSU – PUB NCR at Noon-1:30 p.m.

Feb. 21 | First Gen Black Student Panel – PUB NCR at Noon-1:30 p.m.

Feb. 22 | African American Black Experience – Location TBD at 11-11:50 a.m.

Feb. 23 | African American Black Experience – Location TBD at 10-12:30 a.m.

Feb. 24 | African Studies Silent Auction – Monroe 205 at 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

2023 Theatre Season

Twelfth Night 

March 3 | 7:30 p.m.
March 4 | 7:30 p.m.
March 5 | 2 p.m. March 9 | 5 p.m.
March 10 | 7:30 p.m.
March 11 | 7:30 p.m.

Spring Production: Coming May/June 2023, Title to be announced

Music Concert Series

Feb. 10 – 11 | EWU Band invitational

  • Friday – Evening
  • Saturday – All Day

March 8 | Orchestra Concert – 7:30 p.m.

March 9 | Wind Ensemble Concert – 7:30 p.m.

March 13 | Jazz Night – 7:30 p.m. 
Find more here

Feb. 3-9 | Spokane International Film Festival

April 20–23 | Get Lit! Festival

 

