Year-End Gifts to EWU

Message sent by the President’s Office on Dec. 17 on Behalf of the EWU Foundation

Good morning,

The end of the calendar year is quickly approaching. It’s an important time when many people are thinking about how to spend the precious resources they have. Many are thinking about making their holiday season giving and year-end charitable contributions for tax purposes. The following will help ensure that their gifts are receipted by the EWU Foundation in a timely fashion.

Please make sure ALL donations are sent to Gift Processing this month. It is always important to receipt gifts in a timely fashion–typically 3 days after receipt. This obviously is even more important at the end of the tax year.



If your department is lightly staffed, or not staffed at all, during the holidays, please make arrangements to have mail checked a couple of times per week during December, and specifically do so on Tuesday, December 31st. We will have Gift Processors on campus Tuesday, 12/31, to process year-end gifts. All 2024 gifts need to be received on or before December 31st to be included in a donor’s end of year tax summary. The exception to this is the receipt of gifts after December 31st that MUST include the post marked envelope reflecting a mail date of December 2024.



Bring all gifts — whether checks, credit cards or completed gift-in-kind forms — to the Gift Processing Office, downstairs of Hargreaves Hall Suite 007, within a day of receipt. Deposits need to be received no later than 1:00 pm on December 31stto allow time for processing. If the gift processors are not available to take your checks or paperwork, there is a secure receiving safe where you can leave it in Suite 102. Note: gift-in-kinds must be physically received on campus by December 31st. Alert the Gift Processing Office x6349 or x6714 if you have one “in process” and expect to complete it this month.



Securities gifts are processed differently, have special rules on date of receipt, typically take longer, and need to take into consideration the market closing early for holidays:

· Stock and Mutual fund gifts: The date of gift is when the charity takes ownership of the stock/mutual funds. As the transfer can take several days up to a week or more and there are occasionally problems or errors in the transfer, it should be initiated by December 15th to give a safe margin of time so as not to jeopardize the deductibility of the gift in the 2024 tax year.

Please forward to all departments within your area as appropriate.

If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact Christina Blum at x6349 or Heather Buzby at x6714. The Foundation office is staffed Monday through Friday to accept deposits.

Thank you and Happy Holidays!

Christina Blum | Gift Processing Supervisor

Eastern Washington University

102 Hargreaves Hall ▪ Cheney, WA 99004-2413

[p] 509.359.6349

cblum2@ewu.edu ▪ www.ewu.edu/give



Eastern Washington University provides an inclusive, equitable, and transformative learning experience, driving the pursuit of knowledge with affordable academic excellence.