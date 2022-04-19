Writers’ Center Ready to Help for Spring Quarter

The Writers’ Center is open and ready to assist students for spring quarter.

Writer’s Center Responders met with over 2800 students, faculty, and staff over winter quarter, and we’re ready to help even more students this spring.

The center has hours available seven days a week and can meet with students in person at the center, located inside the Library Commons at JFK Library, and remotely, via Zoom. Students can submit written works, papers and projects and receive helpful feedback.

Students are welcome to reach out for help with any writing needs, wherever they are at in the writing process. Learn more by visiting our website, or meet us in person at the Library Commons to find out more.

The Writers’ Center also offers orientations and workshops on writing topics for classes. Students are encouraged to schedule sessions in advance before the schedule fills up.

