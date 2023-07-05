Writers’ Center Providing Help Over Summer

The Writers’ Center is open this term, serving students through Aug.18.

The Writers’ Center offers a wide range of appointment options. Because those openings fill up fast, students are encouraged to sign up ASAP and plan at least a week and a half ahead of time.

Students can connect with experienced “responders” for help with a wide range of writing projects. That help is available in-person at the JFK Library on the Cheney campus and also through appointments via Zoom and written comments online.

Flexibility and Accessibility: The Writers’ Center offers help with any type of writing at any stage of the process. Even when students have writing projects other than just essays, they are still welcome at the center. From lab reports to research proposals to presentations, the responders are there to help students find their way and convey their details correctly.

Holistic Approach to Writing: Responders are trained to help students grow in areas like critical thinking, analysis, and interpretation of evidence. The centers’ team of experts address writing skills holistically, focusing on students for more than just single papers, and taking the time to break down the basics before building up toward more complex concepts.

Reports: When responders meet with students, they ask each person for details about their class, project, and professor, so they can send the professor a note at the end of each session. This makes it easy to track the student’s attendance and the project worked on if it is required.