Writers’ Center is Ready to Help Faculty, Staff and Students

Everyone has the capacity to become a stronger writer or presenter no matter their age, stage or skill level.

The EWU Writers’ Center is here to help you take your writing to the next level.

There are several ways to access the free services at the Writers’ Center. The center, located on the first floor of JFK Library, offers appointments for services provided in-person. In addition, you can access assistance via Zoom or through written comment. Along with the regular weekday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. assistance, the center provides evening and weekend appointments.

The Writers’ Center employs seasoned writers with master and PhD-level degrees in a variety of professional fields. In addition to papers for classes (not just English), our writing consultants can assist with job application materials, presentations, abstracts for conferences/symposiums and pre-publication preparation.

The Writers’ Center cares about your success. You can expect friendliness, understanding and empathy, fairness, quality information and engaging learning opportunities from our knowledgeable writing consultants.

Visit the Writers’ Center webpage to learn more and schedule appointments.

