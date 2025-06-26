Writer’s Center is Offering a Variety of Summer Services

The Writer’s Center is offering services over the summer months to assist students and faculty with writing related to courses, special projects and other needs.

The services, provided in the Learning Commons in the JFK Library, provide writing support for students at any stage of the process. Undergraduate and graduate students are welcome. In addition, faculty can also access services for their own projects.

The center’s responders offer individual feedback on essays, research proposals, creative writing, presentations and multimedia projects. Students can schedule multiple sessions with the same responder throughout the quarter. The center also provides assistance for students who are applying for scholarships, internships, and graduate programs. Check out the Writer’s Center website for more details.

The center offers several convenient options to support students:

In-Person Sessions: Students can meet with a responder in the JFK Library on weekdays. Check out the online scheduler for appointment times.

Zoom: Students can meet with a responder one-on-one or in groups on Zoom to get real-time responses to their writing.

Written Comments: Students can upload papers to the center’s online scheduler and receive written comments from a responder within 24 hours.

Workshops: The center offers workshops that focus on literature reviews, revision, citation styles, beginning a research paper, and other helpful topics. These videos can be embedded into Canvas courses and viewed by students asynchronously.

(Note to faculty: the center will also provide live presentations for classes that have a synchronous component via Zoom.)

The Writer’s Center also serves faculty: Faculty members can get feedback on their own writing projects (books, articles, grant applications, assignment prompts, and more). Writers’ Center responders, who all have advanced degrees and years of experience in academics, are happy to support fellow faculty and staff with their writing endeavors.

To learn more, visit the Writers’ Center website.