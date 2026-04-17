Working Towards Digital Accessibility for All

Eastern Washington University is committed to ensuring equitable access for all students, staff, faculty, and the public.

Effective Friday, April 24, all NEW digital content must be fully compliant for digital accessibility. This mandate applies to Canvas courses, websites, mobile apps, and all uploaded media, including PDFs and videos.

PRIORITY FOCUS:

  • Remove or replace scanned PDFs. Use the accessibility checker in Adobe Acrobat before uploading any PDFs to WordPress.
  • Delete outdated documents and PDFs in the media gallery(s).
  • Add descriptive alt text to all new images uploaded to the media gallery(s).
  • Review existing documents for accessibility (link to resources).
  • Follow the best practices outlined in the accessibility training from ITWS and the Faculty Commons.

EWU Instructional Technology and Web Services provides additional training opportunities to help staff and faculty make their content digitally accessible

Ensuring a digitally accessible environment at EWU is a collective responsibility. By adhering to these standards, we uphold the EWU Strategic Plan pillars of fostering a sense of belonging and investing in our people and places.

For more information regarding this requirement, go to the EWU Instructional Technology and Web Services website

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