Banner Electronic Personnel Action Forms Go Live

The university is excited to announce the go live of Banner Electronic Personnel Action Forms (EPAFs), an innovative solution that boosts workflow efficiency, streamlines operations, and improves productivity. Using the EPAF, will help EWU create or update portions of an employee’s employment record in Banner in a decentralized manner.

The EPAF project is being implemented in multiple phases. Phase 1 introduces the Banner EPAF and Banner Communication Management (BCM) modules. BCM, an Ellucian application, enables efficient communication with constituents and will be used daily to notify users of pending EPAFs.

Phase 2 will focus on addressing remaining processes, reporting, and automation using Ellucian Workflow. Workflow simplifies information flow, tracks approvals, and updates Banners automatically.

The university is committed to strategically employing technology and workflow optimization to transform personnel actions and related business processes. By automating our processes and eliminating manual paperwork, we save time, reduce errors and prioritize critical tasks.

Initially, Human Resources and the colleges will be the first to access EPAFs. Representatives from all the colleges have been attending regular training to facilitate this transition. Future plans will see EPAFs rolled out, allowing departments throughout the university to take advantage of the new platform. Plenty of notice and communication will be given before the use of EPAFs is expanded.

Key features and benefits of EPAFs include the following:

Seamless Accessibility: Securely review and track action forms anywhere, whether in the office or remote. Streamlined Submission Process: Complete and submit action forms electronically, eliminating the need for physical copies, and minimizing the risk of document loss or misplacement. Enhanced Approval Workflows: Advanced routing and notification mechanisms ensure action forms reach relevant approvers promptly, allowing for faster reviews and minimizing delays. Real-time Status Tracking: Monitor the progress of your submitted action forms in real time, gaining visibility into the approval stages and facilitating effective follow-ups when needed. Comprehensive Documentation: EPAF maintains a secure and centralized repository for all action forms, facilitating easy retrieval, archiving, and ensuring a complete and accessible record of transactions for simplified audits and compliance processes.

For those who are going live, the support team is here to assist you on the transformative journey with EPAFs. We will provide guidance, address inquiries, offer training and ensure a seamless transition.

We appreciate your cooperation and patience during this exciting change. Let’s embrace this technological advancement together as we strive for continuous improvement and operational excellence.

For documentation, please consult the HR Website.

For additional support, please join us in our Zoom EPAF Support sessions.

Current Zoom Support Schedule:

Mondays and Fridays | 9-11 a.m.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays | 3:30-4:30 p.m.