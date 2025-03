Join EWU’s Gender, Women’s and Sexuality Studies for a pizza party in honor of Women’s History Month. The event will be held from 3:30-5 p.m. on Thursday, March 6, in Monroe Hall 207.

The event features Dr. Pamela Kohlmeier as guest speaker. Kohlmeier is a physician, lawyer, and lecturer at Eastern Washington University. She has been a policy manager and hearings examiner with the Washington Medical Commission and is the clinical risk manager at CHAS Health.