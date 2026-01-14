Women’s Basketball Hosts Educator Appreciation Day: Feb. 7

We are proud to celebrate the educators who shape minds, inspire futures, and strengthen our communities.



Join us for Educator Appreciation Day as the EWU Women’s Basketball team takes on the Montana State Bobcats on Saturday, Feb. 7, at 2 p.m.



The afternoon will include special halftime recognition of EWU’s Teacher of the Month honorees, along with Brent Osborn ’99, 2026 Washington State Secondary Principal of the Year, who will also serve as the Honorary Coach for the game.



Discounted tickets are available, and we encourage you to bring a colleague, a student, or an educator who deserves recognition.



Tickets cost $7 each and are available online.



Let’s pack Reese Court, cheer on our Eagles, and give our educators the appreciation they deserve.