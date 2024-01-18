Wish Mark Baldwin a Happy Retirement!

Join us to celebrate Mark Baldwin’s retirement, from 2:30-4 p.m., Friday, Feb. 9, in the Showalter Rotunda.
There will be plenty of cake and conversation. Be sure to bring stories of Mark’s great work and long experience to share.
Join us to celebrate Mark Baldwin’s retirement, from 2:30-4 p.m., Friday, Feb. 9, in the Showalter Rotunda.
There will be plenty of cake and conversation. Be sure to bring stories of Mark’s great work and long experience to share.
We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.