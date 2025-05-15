Wisdom Walk: May 18

EWU philosophy professor and volunteer hike docent Chris Kirby will lead a hike at Palisades Rimrock starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 18. Since 2008, Kirby has taught classes in Asian philosophies and environmental ethics at EWU.

Successful philosophical inquiry is not found in reflection alone, he says, but rather in what might be called “reflective activity,” which emphasizes practical knowledge and the marriage of bodily activity with abstract thought. With this in mind, Wisdom Walks are a combination of traditional philosophical discussion, a shared reading experience, and a kind of eco-therapy based on the Japanese concept of shinrin yoku [forest bathing].

On this Wisdom Walk at Palisades Rimrock, participants will have an opportunity to discuss what they might learn from east-Asian philosophies about the “Dao of Hiking.” The brief shared reading can be found here.

This 4-mile hike will take approximately 2 hours to complete. Make sure to check the weather on the day of the hike. The walk is mostly flat with gravel road trails. Comfortable hiking shoes are recommended. Bring water and clothing appropriate to the day’s weather.

When | Sunday, May 18 | Starting at 10 a.m.

Where | Palisades Park (click to map) | 2-198 S. Rimrock Dr., Spokane

