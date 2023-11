EWU Parking Services will begin selling winter parking permits at 8 a.m., Friday, Dec. 1.

Permit sales will be available online. To purchase a permit, please use the EWU Parking and Transportation Services website.

Please remember that all infractions must be satisfied or you will be unable to purchase a permit. Only ONE campus permit per person is allowed. Please call Parking Services at 509.359.7275 for more information.