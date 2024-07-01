Winter Driving Tips/Free Vehicle Inspection: Nov. 20

Free car inspections for winter driving and other helpful tips.

The chill in the air means that snow is on the way. With snow comes winter driving conditions on the roads, so make sure your car is winter-ready with a FREE car inspection.

The Eastern Washington University Police Department will be doing winter car inspections from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, in lot P9. The inspections are free to all students, staff, and faculty.

Make sure to plan ahead for any travel over the holidays and for participating in your favorite winter activities. See the winter driving tips below to help keep you and others safe this winter.