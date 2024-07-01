Winter Driving Tips/Free Vehicle Inspection: Nov. 20

Free car inspections for winter driving and other helpful tips.
The chill in the air means that snow is on the way. With snow comes winter driving conditions on the roads, so make sure your car is winter-ready with a FREE car inspection.
The Eastern Washington University Police Department will be doing winter car inspections from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, in lot P9. The inspections are free to all students, staff, and faculty.
Make sure to plan ahead for any travel over the holidays and for participating in your favorite winter activities. See the winter driving tips below to help keep you and others safe this winter.
- Check statewide pass conditions online before heading out or planning trips.
- Drive for the conditions. This means slower speeds and slower acceleration.
- Leave extra space between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you to give yourself more time and space to stop. (Remember, the larger the vehicle, the longer the stopping distance.)
- Check to see if you have traction tires and chains.
- Know what the traction and chain requirements mean.
- Watch a video to learn how to install tire chains.
- Do not use cruise control.
- Four-wheel and all-wheel vehicles do not stop or steer better on ice.
- Slow down when approaching intersections, off-ramps, bridges, or shady spots.
- If you find yourself behind a snowplow, slow down and give the plow a little extra room.
- Slow down and be extra cautious near the chain-up and removal areas. There are often people out of their vehicles.