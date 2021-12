During Winter Break, Covid-19 antigen testing will be available on the Cheney Campus on Mondays and Wednesdays, from noon-1 p.m.

The Covid-19 testing will be offered Dec. 13 through Jan. 7, on a walk-in basis on the second floor of Tawanka Hall in the atrium and main dining room area.

Covid-19 antigen testing will be discontinued at the Catalyst building during Winter Break, Dec. 20 through Jan. 7.

To learn more click here.