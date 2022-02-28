Winter Advocate Trainings are Open!

The Pride Center is offering Advocate Training workshops during Winter Quarter 2022. These workshops are open to anyone in our campus community. Register today!

Advocate Training is intended for anyone (faculty, staff, and students are welcome) who is interested in becoming a visible ally to LGBTQ+ people.

The Pride Center Advocate Training workshops seek to advance awareness of the LGBTQ community with a focus on understanding the experiences LGBTQ+ students have on campus and highlighting the needs of LGBTQ+ community members both on campus and in the everyday world.

Advocate Training is a 2-hour workshop offered periodically throughout each quarter. There are three levels of training available. However, you must complete the previous level to move on to the next. (For example, you must complete advocate training Level 2 before advancing to Level 3.)

Visit the EWU Pride Center to learn more about everything we offer. For questions, please send an email to pride@ewu.edu.