Winter 2022 Covid-19 Testing Revised Schedule

EWU has revised its hours for Covid-19 testing for winter 2022. The free Covid testing is available to all EWU students and employees.

Testing is offered on the Cheney Campus, in Tawanka Hall’s Main Street Dining area during these scheduled days and times:

Dec. 13 through Jan.10:

Mondays: noon -1 p.m.

Wednesdays: noon – 1 p.m.

Winter Term Schedule – Jan. 10 – March 25:

Mondays: noon – 2 p.m. (except for the Jan. 17 and Feb.21 holidays)

Tuesdays: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.

Tuesdays: 4 – 5 p.m.

Wednesdays: noon – 2 p.m.

Thursdays: 4 – 5:00 p.m.

Fridays: 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.

Testing is offered in Spokane at the Catalyst Building in Catalyst Room 193 during these scheduled days and times:

Winter Break Schedule – Dec. 20 through Jan. 10: No testing available

Winter Term Schedule – Jan. 10 through March 25:

Mondays: 8 – 10 a.m. (except for the Jan. 17 and Feb. 21 holidays)

Tuesdays: 8 – 10 a.m. (only on Jan. 18 and Feb. 22)

Tuesdays: 4 – 6 p.m.

Thursdays: noon – 2 p.m. (except for Jan. 27)

Learn more about EWU’s Covid testing, visit the Antigen Testing FAQs site.