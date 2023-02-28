Willow Springs Magazine to Host Online Release Party on March 4

Willow Springs Magazine will host an online celebration to mark the official release of Issue 91 at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 4. Willow Springs is produced within the Master of Fine Arts Program at EWU.

The party will be hosted via Zoom and YouTube live and will feature live readings from contributors including Heikki Huotari, Emma Aylor, Jenny Irish, Jeffrey J. Higa, Kerry James Evans and others.

Attendees can find out more about this event and the readers via Willow Springs’ Facebook and Instagram accounts. This event is free and open to the public.

Attendees can also find out more about other Issue 91 contributors and read featured works from the magazine through the Current Issue page on the Willow Springs Magazine website. Issue 91 will be available for purchase in the next coming week on the EWU Marketplace website.

There will also be a live session for the audience to speak directly to the authors and ask questions about their work. Willow Springs encourages using the Zoom link because that’s how they will be taking questions.