Willow Springs Magazine to Host Online Release Party on March 4

Home » Willow Springs Magazine to Host Online Release Party on March 4

Willow Springs Magazine will host an online celebration to mark the official release of Issue 91 at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 4. Willow Springs is produced within the Master of Fine Arts Program at EWU.

The party will be hosted via Zoom and YouTube live and will feature live readings from contributors including Heikki Huotari, Emma Aylor, Jenny Irish, Jeffrey J. Higa, Kerry James Evans and others.

Attendees can find out more about this event and the readers via Willow Springs’ Facebook and Instagram accounts. This event is free and open to the public.

Attendees can also find out more about other Issue 91 contributors and read featured works from the magazine through the Current Issue page on the Willow Springs Magazine website. Issue 91 will be available for purchase in the next coming week on the EWU Marketplace website. 

There will also be a live session for the audience to speak directly to the authors and ask questions about their work. Willow Springs encourages using the Zoom link because that’s how they will be taking questions. 

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2023 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University