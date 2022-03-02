Willow Springs Issue 89 Release Party

Willow Springs Magazine, a national literary journal that publishes prose and poetry through Eastern’s MFA in creative writing program, is hosting a virtual reading to celebrate the release of its 89th issue, at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 5.

The party will feature exclusive readings from Issue 89 authors, including Andrew Rahal, Dorsey Craft, Anne Barngrover, Andrew Furman, Julie Hensley​, ​Karah Kemmerly​, ​Mekiya Walters​, ​Alyse Knorr​, ​Michael Spence​, ​Nickalus Rupert​ and ​Tessa Livingstone​. We will also have a live Q & A session at the end of the reading. Please feel free to share the following links with your family and friends.

Access the Willow Springs Release Party via Zoom or on our shareable YouTube link.