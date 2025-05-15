Wildfire Prep for You and Your Home

Wildfires have already started in Washington state and the EWU University Police are offering some tips to help keep you and your property safe during wildfire season.

As you work on getting your yards summertime ready, consider these activities to make your home more resilient.

Verify with your homeowner’s insurance that they have not created new policy requirements for coverage. Ensure you are adequately covered. Homes gain value over time and your policy may not reflect that. 

Be sure to have your family download the Fire Watch App. you can follow up to four counties for free.

Here are some addition tips for improved wildfire safety:

Move wood pile away from the house

Store propane tanks away from the house (not in an attached garage)

Replace bark with rock

Trim back or remove bushes up against the house

Cut down any dead trees near your home

Clean out gutters and blow off pine needles from roof

Repair or replace any damaged or missing roof shingles

Limb trees 10-12 feet up and away from the roof of the house

Clear out dead underbrush 30-100 feet around the house

Consider deck skirting to reduce the chance of embers blowing under

Create pre-packed Go Bags containing the following items:                                                                     

  • Important Documents-Birth Cert, Insurance info, marriage certificate etc.
  • Extra phone chargers
  • A week of medication if you take any regularly (at least a list)
  • 1-2 days of clothes
  • Snacks
  • Water bottle
  • Pet Go Bags
  • Leash
  • Carrier
  • Ziploc with food
  • Spare bowl for water
  • Pet meds if any
  • Veterinarians contact info
  • Visit the National Fire Protection Association online for more information 

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2025 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University