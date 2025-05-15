Wildfire Prep for You and Your Home

Wildfires have already started in Washington state and the EWU University Police are offering some tips to help keep you and your property safe during wildfire season.
As you work on getting your yards summertime ready, consider these activities to make your home more resilient.
Verify with your homeowner’s insurance that they have not created new policy requirements for coverage. Ensure you are adequately covered. Homes gain value over time and your policy may not reflect that.
Be sure to have your family download the Fire Watch App. you can follow up to four counties for free.
Here are some addition tips for improved wildfire safety:
Move wood pile away from the house
Store propane tanks away from the house (not in an attached garage)
Replace bark with rock
Trim back or remove bushes up against the house
Cut down any dead trees near your home
Clean out gutters and blow off pine needles from roof
Repair or replace any damaged or missing roof shingles
Limb trees 10-12 feet up and away from the roof of the house
Clear out dead underbrush 30-100 feet around the house
Consider deck skirting to reduce the chance of embers blowing under
Create pre-packed Go Bags containing the following items:
- Important Documents-Birth Cert, Insurance info, marriage certificate etc.
- Extra phone chargers
- A week of medication if you take any regularly (at least a list)
- 1-2 days of clothes
- Snacks
- Water bottle
- Pet Go Bags
- Leash
- Carrier
- Ziploc with food
- Spare bowl for water
- Pet meds if any
- Veterinarians contact info
- Visit the National Fire Protection Association online for more information