Wildfire Prep for You and Your Home

Wildfires have already started in Washington state and the EWU University Police are offering some tips to help keep you and your property safe during wildfire season.

As you work on getting your yards summertime ready, consider these activities to make your home more resilient.

Verify with your homeowner’s insurance that they have not created new policy requirements for coverage. Ensure you are adequately covered. Homes gain value over time and your policy may not reflect that.

Be sure to have your family download the Fire Watch App. you can follow up to four counties for free.

Here are some addition tips for improved wildfire safety:

Move wood pile away from the house

Store propane tanks away from the house (not in an attached garage)

Replace bark with rock

Trim back or remove bushes up against the house

Cut down any dead trees near your home

Clean out gutters and blow off pine needles from roof

Repair or replace any damaged or missing roof shingles

Limb trees 10-12 feet up and away from the roof of the house

Clear out dead underbrush 30-100 feet around the house

Consider deck skirting to reduce the chance of embers blowing under

Create pre-packed Go Bags containing the following items: