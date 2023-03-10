Wild Moose Chase Trail Run on Oct. 15

Join us for the Wild Moose Chase Trail Run at Riverside State Park on Sunday, Oct. 15.

The fun run, which has 5K, 10K, 25K options in person, as well as a virtual option, is hosted by the EWU Physical Therapy Class of 2025.

All distances will be chip-timed with a mass start. The 25K run will begin at 8 a.m., the 10K at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K at 9 a.m.

Registration is available online and packets can be picked up from noon-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 at the North Fleet Feet, 10208 N. Division St. or on the day of the race.

All Runners will receive a finisher shirt. The first 500 runners registered will receive a first-ever finisher medal!

The Wild Moose Chase is a fundraiser for the EWU PT program that underwrites costs for students to attend the Combined Sections Meeting, an annual national physical therapy conference! Money raised helps with admission price, travel and accommodations.