When the River Becomes a Cloud Artist Reception: Feb. 4

Eastern Washington University Gallery of Art is pleased to present a very special artist talk and closing reception of the exhibition When the River Becomes a Cloud / Cuando el río se transforma en nube at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Please join us as we celebrate this exhibition with DeepTime Collective’s Amanda Leigh Evans and Tia Kramer, along with some of the students from Prescott School.

The artist talk will be held in the Music Recital Hall, inside the Music Building, at noon. The talk will be followed by a closing reception in the EWU Gallery of Art, inside the Art Building, at 1 p.m.

When the River Becomes a Cloud / Cuando el río se transforma en nube, is an exhibition featuring a multi-year, socially engaged public artwork created by DeepTime Collective (Amanda Leigh Evans and Tia Kramer) in collaboration with students, staff, and families from Prescott School in Prescott, WA. Founded in 2021, this ongoing site-specific project creates a permanent public artwork in the form of a river that winds throughout the entire indoor and outdoor rural school campus. The featured artworks–co-authored with students, staff and families–utilize artistic research to examine local watershed ecologies, agriculture, and the migration of people throughout the region. DeepTime Collective’s exhibition at Eastern Washington University Gallery of Art features process images, performance ephemera, and original artworks developed with Prescott students.

This exhibition highlights context-driven, radical reimagining of public art in a very rural context. Prescott School is a PreK-12 public school located in the rural town of Prescott, Washington, which has a population of 377. Of the participating Prescott students, 80% live in a predominantly Spanish-speaking farmworker community, which supports one of Washington’s largest apple orchards. The remaining 20% of students are from predominantly white working-class families serving the region’s dryland wheat economy.

When the River Becomes a Cloud / Cuando el río se transforma en nube is collaboratively coauthored with the school community, challenging traditional notions of art by blurring the lines between authors, producers, and audience members. The project utilizes a collaborative, process-oriented framework to emphasize social-emotional learning, multigenerational exchange, and community-driven narrative change.