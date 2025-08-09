Welcome Students With Pass Through the Pillars and a BBQ: Sept. 23

Join fellow staff, faculty, alumni and community members in welcoming new students to Eastern for the annual Pass Through the Pillars, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 23.

Right after Pass Through the Pillars, the entire EWU community is invited to enjoy a complementary barbecue on Showalter Lawn. The lunch, co-sponsored by the President’s Office, is open to students, faculty and staff.

As is tradition, we will line up along the Hello Walk in front of Showalter Hall at about 10:45 a.m. for Pass Through the Pillars. The event begins promptly at 11 a.m. as EWU Cheer, Swoop and the EWU Drumline kick off this ceremonial stroll through the Herculean Pillars.

Please feel free to dust off your noise makers from prior years and be sure to get noisy along the way.

The tradition began many years ago. Once upon a time, before most students had cars, trains unloaded incoming EWU students in downtown Cheney each fall. Students hauled their suitcases and bags up College Avenue to the campus.

Although today’s students are no longer lugging their belongings up the street, they still enjoy this ceremonial stroll through the Herculean Pillars. With luggage safely stowed in their residence hall digs, incoming students can exchange high-fives and cheers with their new community members.

See you on the lawn as we give our students a “Welcome to Eastern” cheer – and be sure to stay for lunch!

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2025 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University