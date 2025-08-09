Welcome Students With Pass Through the Pillars and a BBQ: Sept. 23

Join fellow staff, faculty, alumni and community members in welcoming new students to Eastern for the annual Pass Through the Pillars, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 23.

Right after Pass Through the Pillars, the entire EWU community is invited to enjoy a complementary barbecue on Showalter Lawn. The lunch, co-sponsored by the President’s Office, is open to students, faculty and staff.

As is tradition, we will line up along the Hello Walk in front of Showalter Hall at about 10:45 a.m. for Pass Through the Pillars. The event begins promptly at 11 a.m. as EWU Cheer, Swoop and the EWU Drumline kick off this ceremonial stroll through the Herculean Pillars.

Please feel free to dust off your noise makers from prior years and be sure to get noisy along the way.

The tradition began many years ago. Once upon a time, before most students had cars, trains unloaded incoming EWU students in downtown Cheney each fall. Students hauled their suitcases and bags up College Avenue to the campus.

Although today’s students are no longer lugging their belongings up the street, they still enjoy this ceremonial stroll through the Herculean Pillars. With luggage safely stowed in their residence hall digs, incoming students can exchange high-fives and cheers with their new community members.

See you on the lawn as we give our students a “Welcome to Eastern” cheer – and be sure to stay for lunch!