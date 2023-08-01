Help Welcome Students as They Pass Through the Pillars

Join fellow staff, faculty, alumni and community members to help welcome new students to Eastern for the annual Pass Through the Pillars at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

As is tradition, we will line up along the Hello Walk in front of Showalter Hall between 11-11:25 a.m. The event starts promptly at 11:30 a.m. as EWU Cheer, Swoop and the EWU Drumline kick off this ceremonial stroll through the Herculean Pillars.

The tradition began many years ago. Once upon a time, before most students had cars, trains unloaded incoming EWU students in downtown Cheney each fall. Students hauled their suitcases and bags up College Avenue to the campus.

Although today’s students are no longer lugging their belongings up the street, they still enjoy this ceremonial stroll through the Herculean Pillars. With luggage safely stowed in their residence hall digs, incoming students can exchange high-fives and cheers with their new community members.

See you on the lawn as we give them a “Welcome to Eastern” cheer!