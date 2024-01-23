President’s Welcome Back Party is Jan. 31

Please join the president and the campus community for EWU’s first annual Welcome Back Party.

The party will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31, in the PUB NCR. With the cold weather, the event will be a great opportunity to meet up indoors and have a fun, while celebrating the start of 2024.

Some of the highlights include activities, music, mocktails, line dancing, appetizers, and Eagle punch. New Year’s party attire is encouraged.

Doors open at 2:45 p.m. and the celebrations countdown starts at 3 p.m.