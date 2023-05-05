Washington State EAP News for May

During the month of May, the following resources are offered by our Washington State Employee Assistance Program (EAP) to support you and your family:

Webinars

  • EAP webinars: For the next few months, the EAP will offer an expanded edition of their popular Burnout webinars. The webinars are 90 minutes in length and include a 60-minute webinar followed by an optional 30-minute add-on for break-out rooms, Q & A, and group chat. Here are the May dates:
  • Breaking the Burnout Cycle (to support employees) — 1 p.m. on Monday, May 22
  • Burnout for Leaders: Supporting Staff and Yourself (to support anyone in a leadership role) — 3:30 p.m. on Friday, May 19

In addition, you can learn about all that EAP offers through a 30 minute EAP Orientation webinar: attend a monthly live webinar or watch on-demand

Newsletters

  • Gratitude can be defined as shifting focus from what’s going wrong to what’s going right. There are several benefits to practicing gratitude. There are also times when practicing gratitude is not helpful. This month’s Employee Newsletter provides information to help you determine when gratitude is helpful and when it’s not, and offers some beneficial alternatives to consider using instead when gratitude is not helpful.
  • In May’s Supervisor Newsletter, EAP continues the five-part series that focuses on five workplace essentials described by the U.S. Surgeon General for reimagining workplaces in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. This month’s newsletter features the third workplace essential, “work-life harmony. Human beings need autonomy and flexibility, and the ability to integrate the often-competing demands of our work – and non-work – lives. The article describes the components of work-life harmony and offers a variety of approaches to promote and foster work-life harmony in the workplace.

Work/Life Services

  • Would you like to communicate more effectively? In May, the EAP Work/Life site features a topic that is fundamental to effective communication — listening well. It offers tools and resources to help you understand the importance of listening and learn practical skills to help you become a better listener. This month’s on-demand seminar, “Are You a Good Listener?”, is available beginning Tuesday, 5/16. Access the Work/Life site by logging in with your Organization Code, EWU.

And if you’re struggling, or looking for some support or useful resources, our EAP is here for you. Don’t hesitate to reach out at 1.877.313.4455 or online.

