The Washington Cares Long-Term Care Insurance payroll deduction will begin starting with your July 10, 2023 paycheck.

The Washington Cares Long-Term Care Insurance payroll deduction, which was put on hold in early 2022, will amount to 0.58% of your gross wages.

Please click on this Financial Services link to payroll announcements for more information regarding qualifying exemptions and links to the Washington Cares website that details this new program.