Wellness and Movement Sciences Open House on Oct. 20

Wellness and Movement Sciences is hosting an open house for alumni and current EWU students from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20.

Alumni are invited to drop by and learn about our department changes and visit with our faculty. Snacks and beverages will be provided.

Free T-shirts for EWU homecoming will be given to the first 15 alumni and the first 50 undeclared students who attend.

Declared students can learn about minors and certificates and enter into a drawing for a free T-shirt and other great prizes. The drawing will be held at 1 p.m.