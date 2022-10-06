State Combined Fund Drive Underway

In these tough times, charity and goodwill are needed more than ever. The Washington State Combined Fund Drive is one way we can help our very own communities. The campaign runs Oct. 1– Nov. 15. 

As we embark on our 2022-23 academic year, please remember how much our contributions are needed and the enormous difference we make in Washington state. This campaign has become one of the most innovative and successful public employee giving campaigns in the country, pledging more than $5 million annually. In these tough times, charity and goodwill are needed more than ever.

CFD currently disburses funds to more than 1,700 charities, including three EWU Foundation funds: Eastern Washington University Scholarships, Eastern Washington University College of Science health and Engineering and Eastern Washington University.

The Combined Fund Drive is one way we can help our very own communities. Please consider donating by clicking on this donation link.

To celebrate the 2022 Annual Giving Campaign, the CFD has teamed up with WSECU on the First Week to Give promotion.

From Oct. 3 -9, any state or higher education employee or retiree who starts or increases their payroll contributions by $5 or more, or volunteers at least one hour with a member charity, is eligible to receive a $5 Starbuck’s gift card.

Thanks to our partners at WSECU, we’ve got you covered for a fuel up!

Here are some options for employees who want to donate:

Donate online through the CFS’s online system by clicking on this donation link.

Pick up a paper contribution form from the EWU Human Resources Office, in Room 314 in Showalter Hall.

Contribute monthly, with the given donation amount taken out of each paycheck until you choose to stop.

Make a single donation that is collected and distributed to a charity of choice.

Make a limited-time contribution for a set time that you define.

Make a one-time contribution.

Write a personal check. 

