Volunteers Needed to Make ‘House Calls’ to Students on Oct. 30

Housing and Residential Life is looking for volunteers for its annual Residence Hall House Calls, from 4:45-6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30.

House Calls is an event which connects students living in our residence halls with other members of our campus community. Faculty and staff members are needed to help make our Eastern Eagles feel welcome by volunteering to reach out to students living in our residence halls.

This is a great opportunity to visit residence halls, meet students and find out how their experience at EWU is going so far this academic year.

We will begin the evening with a quick orientation and then volunteers will go with a partner (you can request a specific buddy if you like) to a floor in one of our four residence halls. We provide you with a list of questions, forms to take notes and, of course, candy to ease everyone into the conversation.

Whether you are a seasoned House Calls’ volunteer who has eagerly awaited the return of this event, or a newbie who is excited to help, please sign-up to volunteer right away. We can’t wait to see you on Oct. 30!

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2023 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University