Volunteers Needed to Make Commencement Extra Special For Students

Commencement is the most significant milestone in our students’ journeys, and we invite you to be part of this special celebration! Your support can help create a meaningful and memorable experience for our graduates and their families.

We are looking for staff to assist with the 2025 EWU Commencement Ceremonies, to be held in Cheney at Reese Court, during the following shifts:

Friday, June 13
🔹 6 a.m. – Noon College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences
🔹 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. College of Health Science and Public Health
🔹 3 – 7 p.m. College of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics

Saturday, June 14
🔹 6 a.m. – Noon School of Business & School of Professional Accounting 🔹 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. School of Education, Interdisciplinary Studies, and Organizational
🔹 3 – 7 p.m. School of Psychology & School of Social Work

Whether you give a few hours or a full day, your help will make a difference! Commencement staff will assist with greeting guests, guiding graduates, and ensuring a smooth and joyful ceremony.

Sign up here: Commencement Staff Sign-Up Form

Please see the attached “Commencement Pay Information” to learn about how to adjust schedules and coordinate with your supervisor accordingly. If you have questions, please contact HR at hr@ewu.edu.

Thank you for helping us honor and celebrate our graduates. We appreciate your time and dedication to making this a remarkable event!

*Original message sent by the President’s Office on March 24.

