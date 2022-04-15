Commencement Volunteers Needed

The Commencement Planning Committee invites you to volunteer at this year’s in-person Commencement Ceremonies on Saturday, June 18, at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.

Over the years, our EWU faculty and staff have been instrumental in making Commencement Day a cherished memory for our graduates. We need your help again for this year’s ceremonies! Volunteers can work the AM ceremony or the PM ceremony, or even help out at both.

SIGN UP HERE TO BE PART OF THE BEST DAY EVER!

Commencement staff volunteers may  be compensated for their time with either compensatory time or possibly overtime. Please check with your supervisor for more information. Here are a few FAQs.

For additional information, please contact Alex at commencement@ewu.edu.

