Volunteers Needed to Help with 2023 Point-in-Time Homeless Census

Eastern Washington University is once again partnering with the City of Spokane for the Point-in-Time Count.

Volunteers are needed to survey individuals, youth and families experiencing homelessness in our community. This important census helps to determine planning and funding for homeless services.

Volunteers will survey people who are staying in shelters on Tuesday, Jan. 24. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, through Sunday, Jan. 29, volunteers will interview homeless people who are unsheltered.

Click on SignUpGenius to register. If you have questions, please contact Kimberly Babb at kbabb@spokanecity.org.