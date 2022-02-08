Volunteers Needed for Survey of Homeless Population

Volunteers are needed to help with the 2022 Point in Time Count, between Feb. 24 and March 1.

The Point in Time Count is an annual event that brings our community together to better understand homelessness in our area. While this is a count of the homeless population, it is SO, SO MUCH MORE! The Point in Time Count provides an opportunity to learn more about the homeless population in Spokane County, including why they are homeless and what barriers they face in their daily lives. In addition, the survey provides crucial data points that can influence how new programs are designed.

HOW DO I HELP?

Volunteer opportunities are available on multiple dates, between Feb. 24 and March 1. You can sign up online for one day or multiple days. Training is provided. The deadline to register is Tuesday, Feb. 15.

IS IT SAFE?

Yes! Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) will be provided to protect again Covid. In addition, training will be provided and volunteers will work in teams so that everyone is safe and has a positive experience.

ARE THERE OTHER BENEFITS?

You bet! Not only do you get to feel good by helping our community, you also have a chance to gain a deeper understanding of homelessness, an issue that is often talked about in our community. Not only that, it doesn’t look bad on a resume either.

NEED MORE INFO?

Visit the Point in Time Count webpage for more information.