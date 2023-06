The EWU Pride Center is participating in the Spokane Pride Festival and parade, from noon-6 p.m. on Saturday, June 10. EWU is a rainbow sponsor this year.

The EWU community is invited to join us to walk in the Spokane Pride parade. To participate, please meet up with the group at 11 a.m. at the big red wagon at Riverfront Park. The walk starts at noon and ends around 1 p.m.

Friends and family are also welcome to walk with us. It is free and no sign-up is required.