Volunteers Needed for Point-in-Time Homeless Count

The Point-in-Time Count and Survey, a yearly, nationwide event with a mission: to identify and better serve households experiencing homelessness, is seeking volunteers.

Every year, Eastern Washington University students, faculty and staff play a vital role in helping to survey people battling homelessness and analyzing the results. The count runs from Wednesday, Jan. 28 to Monday, Feb. 2 and there are a variety of volunteer shifts available.

The data collected during this event helps secure millions of dollars in funding for vital resources, informs policy at every level, and guides how our community allocates resources. This data is sent to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Washington State Department of Commerce, giving them a snapshot of people experiencing both sheltered and unsheltered homelessness in Spokane County. 

Training is offered on the following days and online registration is offered.

Jan.15, Thursday | 4-5p.m. |North Spokane Library

Jan. 20, Tuesday | 1:30-2:30 p.m. | Argonne Library

Jan. 22, Thursday | Noon-1 p.m. | Central Library

Jan. 22, Thursday | 2:3–3:30 p.m. | South Hill Library

To learn more, visit the City of Spokane’s Point-in-Time Count webpage.

**In addition to looking for volunteers, the project is always looking for donations of handwarmers, underwear, socks and soft snacks. These lightweight items help the volunteer teams stay prepared in the field and make it easier for them to introduce themselves to households who are unsheltered. Please reach out to Jon Klapp at jklapp@spokanecity.org if you’d like to donate.

