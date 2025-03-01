Volunteers Needed for Move-In Day: Sept. 18-19

Help our incoming Eagles have an exceptional move-in experience by being a part of the Movers & Shakers Team!

Volunteers will welcome and assist new students with moving into their new residence hall digs. Helpers are needed between the hours of 8:45 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 18, and Friday, Sept. 19.

Move-in starts in parking lot P12, where new residence hall students will be greeted by faculty and staff before being sent to move into their hall for the year. This is a great opportunity to meet new students and their families.

If you are interested in volunteering or want to learn more, please email stuhousing01@ewu.edu or call 509.358.2451.

Learn more by visiting Movers & Shakers online.