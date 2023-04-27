Volunteers Needed for June Commencement Ceremonies

The Commencement Planning Committee invites you to volunteer at this year’s in-person commencement ceremonies on Saturday, June 17.

The ceremonies are being held at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, 720 W. Mallon Ave. in Spokane.

Over the years, faculty and staff have been instrumental in making commencement day a cherished memory for our graduates. We once again ask for your help to ensure that our graduating students have a wonderful experience at this year’s ceremonies.

Please click on this link for information about the ceremonies, and the kinds of roles you can take on for commencement day, and to sign up to volunteer.