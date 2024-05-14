Volunteers Needed for June 15 Commencement

The Commencement Planning Committee is asking for volunteers to help make this year’s all-campus commencement memorable for graduating students.

There are three ceremonies that span the day of Saturday, June 15, with varying opportunities to be a part of this exciting celebration.

Over the years, our EWU community has been instrumental in making commencement day a cherished memory for our graduates. We need your help again for this year’s ceremonies!

Please click on this FAQ link for more information about the ceremonies and the kinds of roles you can take on for commencement day. (The page is in the process of being updated, so stay tuned.)

Sign up online to be a part of this important tradition!

Please contact commencement@ewu.edu if you have any questions.