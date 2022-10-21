Volunteers Needed for “House Calls” to Students in Residence Halls

Faculty and staff members are needed to help make our Eastern Eagles feel welcome by volunteering to make “house calls.” Volunteers will reach out to students living in our residence halls, from 4:45-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov.9.

This is a great opportunity to visit residence halls, meet students and find out how their experience at EWU is going so far this academic year.

We will begin the evening with a quick orientation and then volunteers will go with a partner (you can request a specific buddy if you like) to a floor in one of our four residence halls. We provide you with a list of questions, forms to take notes and, of course, candy to ease everyone into the conversation.

Whether you are a seasoned House Calls’ volunteer who has eagerly awaited the return of this event, or a newbie who is excited to help, please sign-up to volunteer right away. We can’t wait to see you on Nov. 9!



