Volunteers Needed for Commencement Ceremonies on June 17

Volunteer are needed for EWU commencement ceremonies to be held at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 17 at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.

The commencement ceremonies commemorate years of hard work, memories made and a plan for a better tomorrow. For many of our students, the attainment of a college degree is life changing not only for themselves, but for generations to come.

We would love to have you honor their accomplishments by helping to make this year’s commencement ceremonies memorable by serving as a volunteer.

There are volunteer opportunities available for the 9 a.m. ceremony for the College of Professional Programs and for the 2 p.m. ceremony for the College of Health Sciences and Public Health; College of Arts; Humanities and Social Sciences; and the College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

Please consider volunteering for one or both ceremonies! Click on this registration link to sign-up and please reach out to Nikki Measor at nmeasor@ewu.edu with questions.