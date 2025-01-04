Volunteers Needed for Cheney Clean Sweep

The 18th annual Cheney Clean Sweep is Saturday, April 12. Volunteers are needed to help with litter pickup in public areas of the city.

Volunteers are invited to Veterans’ Memorial Park, 4th & C Street, between 8:30-9 a.m. for coffee and a donut, and then to return to the park at noon for a light lunch, provided free of charge by area businesses.

Please RSVP to the City of Cheney Planning Department, 509.498.9240, to help them gather an accurate count for lunch.

For questions, please contact Susan Beeman, Clean Sweep coordinator for the City of Cheney at 509.498.9240.