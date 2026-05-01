Volunteer Opportunity Arises for Aug. 6

Eastern Washington University’s Office of Community Engagement is organizing volunteer opportunities for Eags who want to help those affected by the Spokane Complex Wildfires, with the first such volunteer event scheduled for tomorrow.

For the first volunteer effort, Community Engagement is looking for 10 people to help sort donations 2-4 p.m. tomorrow, Aug. 6, at Maddie’s Place, at 1004 E. Eighth on Spokane’s lower South Hill. Volunteers can sign up here.

Mark Este, director of Community Engagement, says that while Maddie’s Place is focused on maternal and newborn health, not disaster relief, it has a large inventory of donated goods and is offering those to organizations assisting wildfire victims. EWU volunteers will be helping to sort those donations so they can be distributed appropriately.

As envisioned, the Maddie’s Place volunteer effort will be first opportunity in an ongoing effort to support those affected by the wildfires, Este says.

“There’s a huge push right now, but the need for relief won’t end this week, next week, or anytime soon,” Este says. “Eastern has a place in providing that relief, and we’re trying to learn what that place is right now.”