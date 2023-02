Please join us for a celebration in honor of Vara Lyn Conrath’s upcoming retirement. The celebration will be held on Monday, Feb. 27, from 2-4 p.m. in Showalter Hall, Room 300.

Vara Lyn is known and appreciated by many for her work as an HR associate. The campus community is grateful for Conrath’s hard work and extra efforts to help faculty and staff at Eastern.

If you have additional questions or need assistance, please contact Caren Lincoln at 509.359.2384 or clincoln@ewu.edu.