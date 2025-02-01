Updated Procedures for Key and Prox Card Distribution

EWU is making changes to the key and prox card request process to improve customer service.

Based on feedback provided during the SRA process, EWU has been exploring ways to provide greater customer service and increased efficiencies with respect to the process for requesting and distributing keys and prox card access.

Eagle Services, Access Control, and IT have partnered to find a more customer-centered process to support our campus community. Starting on Jan. 1, we are making the following changes:

Keys: Once keys are available for pick up, requestors will be notified via email that they can pick up the requested keys from Eagle Services on the 1st floor of Tawanka any time during regular business hours.

Proximity Cards: If a campus community member already has a prox card, the requestor will be notified when their prox card access has been updated. If an individual does not have a prox card, they can pick one up from Eagle Services any time during regular business hours and access will be updated within 72 hours of a supervisors' approval.

Bulk Requests: Departments who need to request prox card access for multiple users, such as a class, can upload a spreadsheet with multiple requests available here.

Returning Keys: When a key is no longer needed or an employee is departing, keys should be returned by the employee or their supervisor to Eagle Services.

Residential Life: Residential Life will continue to handle requests for access to residence halls.

For more information, please visit Eagle Services website or call 509.359.6520.